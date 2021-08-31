Snell pulled, San Diego’s no-hit bid ends in 8th vs D-backs

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Diego Padres had their no-hit bid broken up in the eighth inning on Tuesday night when Arizona’s David Peralta had a bloop single fall into shallow left field. Left-hander Blake Snell pitched the first seven innings and was dominant, but needed 107 pitches to get through the Diamondbacks lineup. Padres manager Jayce Tingler decided to put right-hander Pierce Johnson into the game to start the eighth. Johnson retired Josh Rojas for the first out before Peralta’s opposite field floater fell in front of Jurickson Profar for a clean single. Snell struck out 10 and walked two.