Denver Broncos have their best roster since ’15 championship

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are confident they can finally end their five-year playoff drought that features four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since the 1970 merger. Teddy Bridgewater edged Drew Lock in a quarterback camp clash and will become the team’s 11th starter since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50. Head coach Vic Fangio is 12-20 in two seasons and that includes 0-7 in September. That has to change with the Giants, Jaguars and Jets on tap this September or Fangio won’t be around long to oversee any bounce back.