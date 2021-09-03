Cantlay keeps lead at East Lake as Rahm has 65 to close gap

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Jon Rahm began the Tour Championship four shots out of the lead. Now it’s down to one. Rahm and Patrick Cantlay are putting on a show at East Lake. Cantlay is the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup and has made only one bogey in 36 holes. He shot a 66 on Friday to keep a one-shot lead. Rahm had another 65. That’s the low score of the tournament so far. They have created some separation in the hunt for the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize. Bryson DeChambeau was the next closest player. He was six back.