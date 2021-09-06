Modern pentathlon coach who struck horse sent for training

AP National Sports

MONACO (AP) — A German modern pentathlon coach who struck a horse at the Olympics has been ordered to undergo training on animal welfare before she can work again at major competitions. TV footage from the Olympics last month showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike Saint Boy. The horse refused to jump fences in the show jumping round. The International Modern Pentathlon Union gave her a reprimand and said she needed to undergo the training before taking part in its competitions. Rider Annika Schleu was cleared of excessive use of her whip and spurs.