Alabama transfers To’oTo’o, Williams making early impact

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama answered the question of what to get a college football team that has everything. A speedy wide receiver and a new middle linebacker and defensive playcaller are perfect gifts for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama’s offseason transfer pickups receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o have given Tide fans a glimpse of what they hope to expect throughout the season. The Ohio State transfer Williams had a 94-yard touchdown catch in the opening 44-13 win over Miami and ex-Tennessee linebacker To’oTo’o made seven tackles.