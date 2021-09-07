Gant wins, Rooker homers as Twins blank Indians 3-0

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s impressive return from injury, leading the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Indians. Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians. Gant, who came over from St. Louis in a July trade, didn’t allow a run on three hits. The right-hander had been winless since May 26 — a span of 27 appearances. Cleveland’s loss was softened by Civale’s comeback outing, his first since he sprained his right middle finger in a June 21 start.