Lauer shines as Brewers roll to 10-0 blowout of Phillies

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return to the lineup and Eduardo Escobar knocked in three runs as the Brewers maintained their franchise-record 11-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich added two RBIs each. The Phillies fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.