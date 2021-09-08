Rookie Ryan shines as Twins hold Indians to 1 hit in 3-0 win

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0. Ryan retired the first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh. Caleb Thielbar worked a perfect eighth and Tyler Duffey finished the one-hitter for his third save. Rosario was the only baserunner for Cleveland, which has been no-hit twice and held without a hit in a seven-inning game this season.