Red Sox get bullpen help with return of Sawamura, Davis

AP National Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Boston activated reliever Hirokazu Sawamura from the COVID-19 injured list and returned left-handed pitcher Austin Davis from the paternity list, giving a boost to the Red Sox bullpen going into a key series against Seattle. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there could be more players coming off the COVID-19 IL in the coming days. Left-hander Martin Pérez is expected to be activated on Tuesday, and Cora is holding out hope that left-handed starter Chris Sale could return this weekend against Baltimore. Sale is on the COVID-19 IL, but Cora said he has shown no symptoms. Sale tested positive late last week and was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday.