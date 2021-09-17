Payton: Saints to spend Week 3 at TCU, then return home.

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has decided to continue practicing at TCU next week in preparation for their Week 3 game at New England before returning to their New Orleans-area headquarters in Week 4. Payton says they plan to host the New York Giants in the Superdome. The Saints have been displaced to the Dallas area since Aug. 28. They left New Orleans as Hurricane Ida approached Louisiana’s coast as a Category 4 hurricane. The Saints had to cancel their final preseason home game and move their first regular season home game last week to Jacksonville.