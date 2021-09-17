Raiders RB Josh Jacobs out vs Steelers with injury

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will miss this week’s game at Pittsburgh with injuries to his toe and ankle. Jacobs didn’t practice all week for the Raiders after rushing for 34 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening 33-27 win in overtime against Baltimore on Monday night. Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that Jacobs won’t play Sunday against the Steelers. The Raiders gave free agent Kenyan Drake an $11 million, two-year contract this offseason to give the team another option out of the backfield with Jacobs but Gruden says Peyton Barber also will take a big load.