Rockies score 2 in 9th, beat Nats 9-8 for 4th straight win

AP National Sports

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a tying homer and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as the Colorado Rockies rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8. In the series opener between two teams out of the playoff race, the Rockies improved to 6-1 on their road trip. Díaz connected against Kyle Finnegan (5-8) for a leadoff home run in the ninth that made it 8-all. A single, stolen base, walk and sacrifice set up Rodgers. Earlier, Rodgers and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies.