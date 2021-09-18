Dorsey’s goal and assist help Dynamo beat FC Dallas 3-2

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey had a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo held on to beat FC Dallas 3-2. Dorsey tapped in a side-netter in the fifth minute and then played a one-touch pass to Fabrice-Jean Picault for a point-blank finish in the 20th to give Houston (5-10-11) a 2-0 lead. Darwin Quintero converted from the penalty spot in the 59th before Jáder Obrian scored a goal in the 86th minute and another in stoppage time for Dallas (6-11-9).