Amid injuries, Cowboys try to be coy about rookie Parsons

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are trying to be coy after where Micah Parsons will line up after the versatile rookie linebacker adapted quickly and played almost exclusively as a pass rusher in the second game of his career. Injuries and COVID-19 issues on the defensive line might be blowing the club’s cover anyway heading into the home opener Monday night against Philadelphia. Parsons made the switch last week after star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice. Parsons had his first career sack against Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.