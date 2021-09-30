Arizona’s much-improved defense big reason for 3-0 start

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are 3-0 this season and it’s not just the offense that’s performing at a high level. Arizona’s defense has developed into an above-average group, led by third-year coordinator Vance Joseph. The Cardinals have added a few free agents to boost production, including three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. But much of the improvement has come from within. Cornerback Byron Murphy, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and safety Budda Baker are among those who have made big strides over the past few seasons.