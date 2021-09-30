Mancini keeps Italy’s Euro 2020 winners for Nations League

AP National Sports

MILAN (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has recalled all the fit players from his European Championship-winning squad for the Nations League semifinal against Spain next week. Only four players are missing from the 26-man squad that beat England in the Euro 2020 final in July. The only player named in the 23-man squad for the Nations League finals not to feature in Italy’s success is Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Roma midfielder was originally part of the squad for Euro 2020 but was injured in training with the national team. Italy meets Spain in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday. The winner will face world champion France or Belgium in the final on Oct. 10.