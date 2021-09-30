No. 16 Coastal Carolina opens Sun Belt play vs. ULM

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 16 Coastal Carolina begins its try at another perfect run through the Sun Belt Conference when it opens league play against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. The Chanticleers have started 4-0 with wins over Kansas of the Big 12 Conference and on the road at Buffalo. Coastal Carolina’s offense has been efficient and effective, scoringi 49 or more points in three of its first four contests. Louisiana-Monroe started its Sun Belt season by defeating Troy 29-16 last week. Coastal is led by quarterback Grayson McCall, who has thrown for 901 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception.