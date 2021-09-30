Rookie Carlson homers twice, Cardinals beat Brewers 4-3

AP National Sports

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3. Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers. Happ gave up 3 runs and struck out 9 in 6 1/3 innings to improve his record to 10-8. It was his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30. Batting from the left side, Carlson ambushed a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Sánchez took the loss.