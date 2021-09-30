Slumping Seahawks look to rebound in showdown vs. 49ers

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in an unusual spot early this season after back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Minnesota. The Seahawks head into a division showdown at San Francisco looking up at all three of their rivals in the NFC West. Seattle hasn’t lost three straight games in a season or began the year 1-3 since coach Pete Carroll’s second season in 2011. That’s the year before quarterback Russell Wilson arrived and launched a nine-year run of at least nine wins each season that’s tied for the longest streak ever of that kind. The 49ers are also coming off a loss after opening the season with back-to-back road wins.