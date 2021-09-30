West Division showdowns, East Coast return of a hero

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

In this week spotlighting returns by Tom Brady to New England, Andy Reid to Philadelphia and Kevin Stefanski to Minnesota, don’t lose sight of the best matchup on the schedule. The Rams and Cardinals, both 3-0, meet for NFC West supremacy. Two potent offenses go at it in SoFi Stadium. Sean McVay has never lost to the Cardinals in eight career meetings as Rams head coach. The Rams have won eight straight games in the series, all under McVay. Arizona’s most recent win came in a 44-6 rout at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 1, 2017. McVay was hired 19 days later.