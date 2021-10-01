Panama makes 7 additions to roster for World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Forwards Abdiel Arroyo of Maccabi Petah Tikva, Gabriel Torres of Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, Freddy Góndola of Venezuela’s Táchira and Ismael Díaz of Tauro were among 27 players announced for Panama’s World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, the United States and Canada. Defender Harold Cummings of Bolivia’s Always Ready and midfielders Armando Cooper of Israel’s Maccabi Petah Tikva and Cristian Martínez of Plaza Amador also were among seven players picked who were not on the roster for opening qualifiers. Panama plays at El Salvador on Oct. 7, hosts the U.S. three days later and is at Canada on Oct. 13.