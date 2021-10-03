Cubs edge Cardinals 3-2 in rain-shortened finale

AP National Sports

BY STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Duffy extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a pair of run-scoring singles to help the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in a game that was halted after seven innings by rain. Tommy Edman homered for St. Louis, which will face Los Angeles in the NL wild-card game on Wednesday. The Cardinals removed regulars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado after two innings to rest for that. The Cardinals closed the regular season by winning 19 of their final 22 games, with a franchise-record, 17-game winning streak from Sept. 11-28.