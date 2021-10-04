Still-rebuilding Rangers use 26 rookies in 102-loss season

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers certainly knew it could be a tough season with their young and inexperienced roster. Manager Chris Woodward says that still doesn’t take away the sting of a 102-loss season. The Rangers used a club-record 26 rookies. They had their most losses since setting a franchise record with 105 in 1973. It was their fifth consecutive losing season since last winning the AL West in 2016. One bright spot was All-Star rookie outfielder Adolis Garcia. He set rookie franchise records with his 31 homers and 90 RBIs, and his 16 outfield assists tied for the major league lead.