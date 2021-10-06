Titans determined to fix issues protecting QB Ryan Tannehill

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are having serious issues protecting their quarterback. After being sacked only 24 times all of last season, Ryan Tannehill has been taken down 17 times. That’s most in the NFL through four games. Only Carson Wentz of Indianapolis and New England’s Mac Jones have been hit more than Tannehill. It’s a big reason why the Titans are off to a 2-2 start. And there’s plenty of blame to go around. Tannehill says it can’t be pinned on any one group or person. He says the Titans just have to clean it up.