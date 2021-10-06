Without Neymar, Brazil tests its options against Venezuela

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Not having star playmaker Neymar or midfielder Casemiro available for selection will allow Brazil coach Tite to experiment with his lineup in Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match at Venezuela. Neymar is serving a suspension after picking up two yellow cards in Brazil’s previous game and Casemiro has a tooth infection. The Seleção will start with Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Guilheme Arana, Fabinho, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro, Lucas Paquetá, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa. A win in Caracas will give Brazil 27 points from nine matches. Brazil’s coach rarely publicly confirms his starting lineup before matches but he made an exception on Tuesday. The selection hints that Brazil’s lead in qualifying makes Tite comfortable enough to try new players and formations.