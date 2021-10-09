Denmark surges on in WCup qualifying; Scotland edges Israel

AP National Sports

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Denmark has marched on in its perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win at Moldova on Saturday. Also in Europe Group F, Scotland found a stoppage-time winning goal to beat Israel 3-2 and tighten its grip on second place. Denmark has seven straight wins and still no goals conceded to keep a seven-point lead over Scotland with three rounds of games left. Denmark’s total of 26 goals is best in the 55-nation European qualifying program. Denmark will advance to the finals tournament in Qatar by beating Austria on Tuesday. Scotland is 4 points clear of Israel in second place.