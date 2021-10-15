Ski racer Shiffrin eyes 5-event Olympics after 3 last time

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

Mikaela Shiffrin wants to participate in every individual women’s Alpine ski race at the Beijing Olympics. The 26-year-old American also knows that was her aim for the last Winter Games — and things did not quite work out according to plan back then. So as Shiffrin gears up for the start of the World Cup season this month, then looks further down the road toward the trip to Asia in February, she is examining various ways in which she can beat her best for both. That means how she performs while on her skis and areas she can work on away from the slopes. Shiffrin owns three Olympic medals and three World Cup overall titles.