Steelers believe momentum is building after a rocky start

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they are starting to gain momentum during their 3-3 start. Pittsburgh is riding a two-game winning streak into its bye week. First-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada says the team is making progress but that plenty of work needs to be done. Pittsburgh’s offensive line could see the return of right tackle Zach Banner. Banner is coming off right knee surgery that cost him almost the entirety of the 2020 season. The Steelers begin an 11-week sprint to finish the regular season with a trip to Cleveland on Halloween to face the rival Browns.