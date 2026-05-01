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Blackfoot youth choir to headline “We Are America” Concert set for May 2

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Published 11:39 AM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The celebration for America’s 250th birthday is hitting a high note this weekend. On Saturday, May 2, at 2 p.m., the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will play host to "We Are America," a free patriotic showcase presented by the Tavaci School of Performing Arts.

Under the direction of Cindy Bowen, 75 local voices—ranging from energetic toddlers to polished teens — are bringing the vocal fireworks to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center for a free patriotic celebration you won’t want to miss.

In the spirit of community and patriotism, Bowen and her team are making this a truly inclusive event.

The audience is enthusiastically invited to join the "Sea of Patriotism" by wearing their favorite red, white, and blue attire.

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Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

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