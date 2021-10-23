LEADING OFF: Braves try again to eliminate Dodgers, reach WS

By The Associated Press

Freddie Freeman and the Braves get another chance to earn a trip to the World Series when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series. Atlanta leads the matchup 3-2 after losing Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. The Braves haven’t reached the World Series since 1999. Max Scherzer had been scheduled to start for the Dodgers on Saturday night, but the team says he’s been scratched. Los Angeles didn’t say why Scherzer wouldn’t start or who would pitch in his place. The Dodgers have won seven straight games when facing postseason elimination. That streak dates to last October when Mookie Betts and his teammates overcame a 3-1 deficit against Atlanta in the NLCS. Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves.