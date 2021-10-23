Mobley has double-double, Cavs beat Hawks 101-95 for 1st win

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for their first win of the season with a 101-95 over the Atlanta Hawks. Ricky Rubio had 23 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen collected 11 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by 13 points in the second quarter. Mobley, the No. 3 overall selection from USC, scored seven points during a 21-0 run that put Cleveland ahead 67-58 in the third. Trae Young paced the Hawks with 24 points and seven assists, while Cam Reddish scored 19 points off the bench.