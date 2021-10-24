Jets face fresh dose of adversity following Wilson injury

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Jets left a 54-13 loss to the Patriots facing the prospect being without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for an undetermined amount of time after he left the game with a right knee injury. He’ll have an MRI Monday. If Wilson is sidelined for an extended period, backup Mike White said he’s confident he can lead the offense if necessary. White led a touchdown drive in Wilson’s absence, but also had two interceptions. The offense did show a little progress, going 7 of 13 on third down and 2 for 2 in the red zone.