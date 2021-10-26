Ex-New England Patriot Patrick Chung charged with assault

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been charged with assault and battery on a family or household member. Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old Chung pushed a woman to the ground and slapped her outside her home in Massachusetts on Monday. The Patriot Ledger reports that Chung was released Tuesday without bail. Chung’s fiancée spoke on his behalf in court, saying the woman hit Chung first as he attempted to leave. Chung’s lawyer said her client looked forward to being “fully exonerated.” The woman accusing Chung of assault asked for a restraining order against him. The judge approved her request.