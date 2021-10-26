Ohtani gets special award from MLB for 2-way All-Star season

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s two-way All-Star season with the Los Angeles Angels was so unprecedented that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred presented a special award to recognize it. Ohtani was given the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award before Game 1 of the World Series. Ohtani had 46 home runs, 100 RBIs and 26 stolen bases this season, his fourth in the majors after playing in his native Japan. He was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA while striking out 156 batters in 23 pitching starts. Those numbers made him the most accomplished two-way player since Babe Ruth, who last pitched regularly in 1919.