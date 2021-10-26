Villarreal scores in stoppage time in 3-3 draw with Cádiz

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Arnaut Danjuma has scored five minutes into stoppage time as Villarreal salvaged a 3-3 draw against Cádiz in the Spanish league. Danjuma got the equalizer with a shot from inside the area to keep Unai Emery’s team from losing its third league match in a row. Anthony “Choco” Lozano scored a hat trick for Cádiz, whose winless streak reached six matches. Lozano scored twice in the first half and once after halftime to give Cádiz a two-goal lead until Boulaye Dia pulled the hosts closer in the 80th minute. Pau Torres had evened the match for Villarreal in the first half.