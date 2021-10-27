No. 24 Coastal Carolina seeking bounce-back against Troy

By The Associated Press

No. 24 Coastal Carolina is looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season when it faces Troy on Thursday night. The Chanticleers squandered an early 14-point lead at Appalachian State before falling 30-27 for their first loss of the season. Coastal Carolina had also been in the drivers’ seat for the Sun Belt East Division lead before the defeat. The Chanticleers and Troy are part of a four-way tie for the top with Appalachian State and Georgia State. The loser of this one will fall further behind in the chase for the Sun Belt title game.