Old Dominion leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion University says it has accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023. The addition of the Monarchs and Southern Miss will give the Sun Belt 12 football-playing members, with more expansion possible. Old Dominion has played in Conference USA for seven seasons. ODU President Brian Hemphill called the move a “game-changer” that offers “expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities” for Monarchs athletics. Athletic director Wood Selig said the move will allow Old Dominion to establish regional rivalries.