Syracuse’s 1-2 punch of Tucker and Shrader tough to stop

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tailback Sean Tucker and dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader have given Syracuse a big offensive jolt. A year after losing 10 games, the Orange are two wins from reaching eligibility to play in the postseason. Tucker has 1,060 yards rushing, the only player in FBS this year to reach 1,000, his 1,298 all-purpose yards also leads the nation, and his six straight 100-yard games is a program record. In the five games he’s started, Shrader has rushed for 548 yards, passed for 814 and been responsible for 16 touchdowns in five games as the starter.