WADA says Ukraine routinely violated rules for doping tests

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s national anti-doping agency has been accused of giving athletes advance notice of test collections and deliberately mislabeling samples to avoid stricter analysis before the Tokyo Olympics. The World Anti-Doping Agency says it conducted a two-year investigation that found “convincing and corroborated evidence” that the Ukrainian agency NADC routinely violated standard testing practices. WADA says NADC broke the rules by making advanced-notice sample collections after giving them appointments at its offices for doping tests. Such tests are supposed to be conducted during unannounced visits to the athletes. WADA also says NADC knowingly mislabeled at least six doping samples as out-of-competition tests when they had been taken during competitions.