Central Arkansas has two pick-6s in 38-14 win

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Breylin Smith passed for one touchdown and ran for another, Central Arkansas returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Bears defeated Jacksonville State 38-14. Smith hit Sam Camargo for a 13-yard score and added another less than two minutes later on a 1-yard keeper which came after Cameron Godfrey returned an interception to the Gamecocks 12. Treston Dunn and Christian Cain had pick-6s. Darius Hale rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries for the Bears. Jacksonville State’s Zerrick Cooper threw for a touchdown but had the three interceptions.