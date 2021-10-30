Chisholm scores 4 TDs, Dayton holds off Butler 38-31

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 157 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Dayton past Butler 38-31 on Saturday. Chisholm scored three touchdowns on the ground and his 50-yard catch from Jack Cook staked Dayton to an early 7-0 lead. After Cook threw his second TD pass of the game, a 40-yard connection with Joe Swanson, the Flyers took a 24-7 lead into halftime. Chisholm’s 49-yard touchdown run gave the Flyers a 38-17 lead in the third quarter before Butler responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Bret Bushka to Yogi Flager and a 1-yard TD run by Bushka.