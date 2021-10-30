Skip to Content
Jones returns kickoff 100 yards to lift Houston past SMU

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to give Houston a 44-37 victory over No. 19 SMU on Saturday night, extending the Cougars’ winning streak to seven games. After the Mustangs (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic) tied it at 37 on a 45-yard field goal by Blake Mazza with 30 seconds left, Jones took the kickoff a the goal line and broke several tackles before breaking loose for the Cougars (7-1, 4-1). Tanner Mordecai had one last chance to tie it in the final seconds, but his pass into the end zone was knocked down.

