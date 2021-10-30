Late birdies stake Taylor Pendrith to 3-shot lead in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Taylor Pendrith is going for his first PGA Tour victory and he picked up a few late birdies to help. Penrith has a three-shot lead in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The Canadian had four straight birdies around the turn. He finished with two birdies in the last three holes. That gave him a 65 at Port Royal. He leads by three over Danny Lee, who also had a 65. Of the top five on the leaderboard, Lee is the only player with a PGA Tour victory. But that was 6 six years and 173 tournaments ago.