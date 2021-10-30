McKay, McCloud power Florida A&M to 26-3 win over Grambling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Rasean McKay threw two touchdown passes and Jaylen McCloud ran for a score as Florida A&M breezed to a 26-3 victory over Grambling in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. The Rattlers used McKay’s 15-yard TD pass to Jah’Marae Sheread in the first quarter and a 6-yarder to Jermaine Hawkins in the second, followed by McCloud’s 1-yard TD run, to tardke a 21-0 lead at halftime. The two teams combined to score just eight points in the second half.