Muskett passes, runs Monmouth past N.C. A&T 35-16

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for 246 yards and a pair of scores and Monmouth never trailed in a 35-16 win over North Carolina A&T. With the win, the Hawks remain atop the Big South conference standing with Kennesaw State. Muskett threw a 12-yard score to Joey Aldarelli with 8:37 left in the first quarter, and then threw a 29-yard score to Lonnie Moore with 1:35 left in the first. The Aggies closed within 14-7 on Jah-Maine Martin’s 3-yard scoring run, and later, within 21-16 following a safety and Jalen Fowler’s 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Dobson just before halftime.