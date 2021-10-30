No. 16 Baylor wins 31-24 as Texas again blows big lead

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ben Sims and Abram Smith had TD runs in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Baylor beat Texas 31-24. The Bears are the third team in a row to overcome a double-digit deficit to beat the Longhorns. Smith scored on a 32-yard scamper when he took a quick pitch left and then spun away from a defender and reversed field. Baylor is 7-1 overall, 4-1 in the Big 12. Texas is 4-4. Before their open date, the Longhorns had leads of at least two touchdowns before halftime in consecutive losses to No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 15 Oklahoma State.