Rice’s late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nick Rice kicked a pair of field goals in the last two minutes and his 46-yarder as time expired carried Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20. Louisiana Tech took a 20-17 lead on Marcus Williams’ 7-yard run that ended a five-play, 43-yard drive with 12:01 left to play. Rice’s 29-yard boot with 1:52 left knotted it at 20, and after forcing the Bulldogs to turn it over on downs, ODU drove 26 yards in five plays to set up Rice’s game-winner. Austin Kendall threw for 253 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.