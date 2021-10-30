Skip to Content
Scott leads Nicholls St, past rival Northwestern St. 42-21

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw three touchdowns passes and ran for a score and Nicholls rolled to a 42-21 homecoming win over rival Northwestern State. Collin Guggenheim ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the Colonels, who won their sixth straight in the Louisiana rivalry. Scott was 18-of-28 passing for 264 yards and rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries. Guggenheim had a pair of short touchdown runs to cap long third-quarter drives to break the game open. Zach Clement threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more for the Demons.

