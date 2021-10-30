Spurs knock off Bucks 102-93 on road to stop 4-game skid

By CHARLES F. GARDNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 23 points and nine assists, and the San Antonio Spurs pulled away in the final minutes for a 102-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped a four-game losing streak. Derrick White added 17 points and Bryn Forbes scored 16 against his former team to help the Spurs take down the defending NBA champions on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points and 13 rebounds but was in foul trouble in the second half. Khris Middleton had 19 points for the Bucks, who lost their second straight home game.