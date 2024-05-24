Structure fire near oil tank in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at an industrial facility on the 1500 block of East 49th North Friday morning.

A firefighter driving home from work called dispatch around 1:35 a.m. to report a possible structure fire near East 49th North and North 15th East at an asphalt plant. Firefighters discovered approximately 30-foot flames next to tanks of oil stoked by a natural gas line.

Firefighters began putting water on the fire while the natural gas and electricity to the asphalt plant were turned off. The flames then extinguished, but firefighters remained on the scene while they continued to put water on the tanks and equipment to reduce the heat.

IFFD responded with three engines, two water tenders, two ambulances, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief.

There were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Additionally, it appears that no oil is leaking from the tanks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. An estimated cost of damages is not known at this time.